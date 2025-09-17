Army Arrests Notorious IPOB Commander, ‘Gentle De Yahoo,’ In Imo, Seizes Arms

The Nigerian Army has announced the arrest of Ifeanyi Eze Okorienta, a commander of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Eastern Security Network (ESN), popularly known as Gentle de Yahoo.

Okorienta was apprehended at his hideout in Aku-Ihube, Okigwe Local Government Area, Imo State, during a joint operation by the 34 Artillery Brigade and other security agencies. A statement from the Nigerian Army disclosed that the operation led to the recovery of several weapons and items, including an English pistol, 120 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 25 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, a cartridge, six mobile phones, military and police uniforms, and a German flag.

Troops also uncovered a workshop used for dismantling stolen vehicles and destroyed ten motorcycles found on the site. In a coordinated effort across multiple states, troops rescued twelve kid- nap victims: five in Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa State, another five in Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina State, and two in Lokoja, Kogi State.