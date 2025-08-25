Army Arrests Man Posing As Major At Lagos Market

…Hands Him to Police

The 9 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Ikeja, apprehended a 36-year-old man, Animashaun Khalid, for impersonating a senior military officer on Monday.

New Telegraph reports that the culprit was handed over to the Lagos State Police Command following his arrest.

According to the state Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, the suspect was caught at the popular Arena Market in Oshodi with a forged Nigerian Army identity card carrying his name and the rank of Major.

“The suspect was apprehended at the Arena Market, Oshodi, with a forged Nigerian Army identity card bearing his name and the rank of Major by soldiers and was immediately handed over to the Lagos State Police Command in a seamless operation, revealing strong inter-agency collaboration,” Hundeyin stated in a release on Monday.

The police confirmed that the matter has been assigned to Special Squad I for further investigation. The probe, according to Hundeyin, will focus on tracing the source of the forgery, uncovering possible accomplices, and determining whether Khalid exploited the fake identity to commit other crimes.

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Jimoh, commended the Army for its swift intervention and cooperation. “The swift arrest and prompt handover emphasised the importance of synergy among security agencies in tackling crime,” he said.

Jimoh also urged Lagos residents to stay alert and report suspicious activities, assuring that collaboration between the police, military, and other security outfits would continue to bolster safety across the state.