Army Arrests Insurgent Leader, 37 Others, Rescues 15 Kidnap Victims, Recovers Arms

The Nigerian Army said it has arrested a wanted notorious violent extremist and insurgent leader identified as Idris Idris (aka Babawo Badoo), alongside 37 other criminal suspects, during a coordinated operations across the country.

The Nigerian Army spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Appolonia Anele said in a release that, “The operations also led to the rescue of 15 kidnapped victims, neutralisation of two terrorists and recovery of assorted weapons, ammunition and logistics items.

“The high-profile suspect, Babawo Badoo was arrested by troops of Operation Enduring Peace at Lugere Village in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Acting on credible intelligence, the troops apprehended the suspect and recovered one AK-47 rifle, a magazine loaded with 10 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, a mobile phone, and the sum of N12,000.

“The successful operation dealt a major blow to the network of violent extremists operating in the North Central region.