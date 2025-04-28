Army Arrests Human Parts Trafficker, Drug Peddlers In Ogun

Share

Troops of the 81 Division, Nigerian Army, operating under the 35 Artillery Brigade, have apprehended a man for allegedly trafficking human parts at Kulanla Odomola in Ogun State.

In a statement yesterday, spokesman Lt.-Col. Olabisi Ayeni said they rescued the suspect from an angry mob that had attempted to lynch him.

“The suspect, along with the exhibits, has been handed over to police at Noforija for further investigation and possible prosecution,” he said Ayeni further revealed that troops operating in the Ado-Odo in the Ota Local Government Area arrested and detained three suspected drug peddlers during a patrol.

According to him, the suspects were found with two packs of substances suspected to be Indian hemp, concealed under 60kg of cargo in a white J5 vehicle.

He said: “The suspects and exhibits have been handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Ilaro Area Command, for further investigation and possible prosecution.”

