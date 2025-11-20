Army Arrests 4 Suspected Kidnappers , Recovers Vehicles, Arms In Edo

The 4 Brigade Command of the Nigerian Army, Benin City, Edo State has arrested four suspected kidnappers in Ahor and UseluNahor , both in Uhunmwonde Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking to newsmen while parading the suspects at the Brigade Headquarters in Benin City, the Operation Officer, Captain Victor Adebanjo Omotosho, said the troops conducted a “cordon and search operation” in both communities following rising concerns about persistent kidnapping incidents in the area.

According to him, the operation, carried out in the early hours of Sunday, November 16, resulted in the arrest of four suspects and the recovery of dangerous weapons.

Captain Omotosho said: “During the early hours of today, the troops of Headquarters 4 Brigade conducted cordon and search operations at Ahor and Uselu-Nahor communities. Four suspects were arrested and some weapons recovered, which include one AK-47 rifle, an AK-47 magazine, a pump-action gun, and other items.”

He added that two vehicles, a Toyota Camry and a Toyota Highlander Jeep were also seized during the operation, alongside other exhibits displayed during the parade.

Captain Omotosho noted that kidnapping activities along the affected corridors had become disturbing in recent months, but emphasised that the Brigade, in collaboration with other security agencies, has continued to make concerted efforts to curb the menace.

He described the latest arrests as “a positive development in the collective fight to rid Edo State of criminality.” The four suspects, however, gave varying accounts of their arrest, denying involvement in kidnapping operations.

Frank Anthony, one of the suspects, said he was asleep when soldiers stormed the house where he was staying. He claimed that he was only staying in the community because he could not afford accommodation in his hometown.