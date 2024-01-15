Army Apprehend Transnational Drug Syndicate With 296 Wraps Of Illicit Substances

The personnel of the 192 Battalion, 81 Division of the Nigerian Army has seized illegal materials thought to be Cannabis Sativa from a rumoured multinational narcotics network.

In a statement released on Sunday in Abuja, Maj.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, the Director of Army Public Relations, disclosed this information.

Acting on reliable information that a Sienna 2001 Model Space Bus, registered as Lagos APP 129 EF, was carrying illegal drugs, Nwachukwu claimed the suspects were apprehended at the Balogun border in Ogun.

He said that after a thorough search of the car, the watchful troops found layers of compartments filled with 296 wraps of what appeared to be marijuana.

READ ALSO:

He emphasised that the preliminary investigation showed that the wraps of illegal substances were being transported from the Benin Republic through the border communities of Ilara on their way to Ifo, Ogun.

“It was further revealed that it took the transnational drug traffickers five months to conceal the substance for delivery to their clients.

“Two suspects were arrested in connection to the crime.

“The suspects, identified as one Mr Adigun Olatunji, 54 years and Mr Michael Atanda, 18 years, both from Ilara Imeko in Afun Local Government Area of Ogun, reside in Benin Republic.

“They have been taken into custody for further necessary actions after a failed attempt to bribe troops with the sum of N12 million,”he said.