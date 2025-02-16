Army, Amotekun Synergize To Fight Crime In Ondo

Share

The Nigerian Army and the Ondo State Security Network, codename Amotekun, have agreed to form synergy towards combating crimes in different parts of the state.

The Commander of the 32 Artillery Brigade, Nigerian Army (NA), Brigadier General Justin Ifeanyi, who disclosed this, said its successes in battling crimes and criminality in the state were hinged largely on actionable information provided by Amotekun operatives.

Ifeanyi said the information was provided because of the existing synergy among security agencies in the State.

Speaking when he paid a courtesy visit to the Commander of the Amotekun Corps, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, in Akure, the state capital, the Ifeanyi said it was incumbent of him as the new Commander in the state to introduce himself to know the people he would be working with.

According to him, “From what I was told, the Army has been working in synergy, particularly at the local level, with your operatives.

“Most of your men are infused in all the local government areas. They have been passing actionable information.

“We want the already established synergy to continue, and we like to move it to the next level.

“We will try and cooperate and work with your people to curtail crime. The prevalent crime is kidnapping.”

In his response, the Amotekun Commander said the established synergy between the Amotekun and the Nigerian Army was still intact.

He said it has been a success story between the two security agencies and he wanted the synergy to continue.

