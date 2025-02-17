Army, Amotekun Partner To Fight Crime In Ondo

Share

The Nigerian Army and the Ondo State Security Network, codenamed Amotekun, have agreed to synergize towards combating crimes in different parts of the state.

The Commander of the 32 Artillery Brigade, Nigerian Army (NA), Brigadier General Justin Ifeanyi, who disclosed this, said that its successes in battling crimes and criminality in the state were hinged largely on actionable information provided by operatives Amotekun.

Ifeanyi said the information was provided because of the existing synergy among security agencies in the State.

Speaking when he paid a courtesy visit to the Commander of the Amotekun Corps, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, in Akure, the state capital, Ifeanyi said it was incumbent of him as the new Commander in the state to introduce himself to know the people he would be working with.

According to him, “From what I was told, the Army has been working in synergy, particularly at the local level, with your operatives. Most of your men are infused in all the local government areas.

