Army Alerts Kaduna Communities Ahead Of Shooting Practice

The Nigerian Defence Academy in Kaduna State on Monday informed residents of Mando, Tsamiya, Kauya, and Afaka general areas of the state of its upcoming shooting exercise.

The Nigerian Army in a statement made available to newmen urged the residents not to panic over the exercise specifically organized for the Army cadets of the 71 Regular Course at the prestigious military university.

While emphasizing that there is no cause for alarm, the statement also cautions the public against entering the designated shooting range during the exercise, which is scheduled to take place from January 9 to February 2, 2024.

READ ALSO:

“The Nigerian Defence Academy wishes to inform the general public, especially inhabitants of Mando, Tsamiya, Kauyd and Afaka general area, that it will be conducting a Range Management Package for Army Cadets of 71 Regular Course.

“The exercise is scheduled to be held between 9 January to 2 February 2024 at NDA Open Range Afaka. The NDA assures the general public that all necessary safety measures have been put in place for the successful conduct of the exercise.

“However, we advise the general public to avoid trespassing in the general area throughout the period of the exercise,” The statement noted.