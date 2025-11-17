Army Airlifts 348 Soldiers to Boost Troop Morale In N’East

The Nigerian Army has airlifted 348 troops into and out of the Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) theatre in the second Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Welfare Flight for this month.

A source at the Army Headquarters told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the movement was conducted on Saturday.

According to the source, a chartered flight was used for the movement, with 174 troops flown into the North East theatre, while another 174 were airlifted out as part of the Army’s ongoing rotation and welfare support programme.

He said the welfare flight initiative, introduced to ease the stress of long-distance road travel for troops deployed in the North East, has continued to facilitate more efficient personnel movement while enhancing morale in the frontline.

“With the latest operation, the Army has now moved a cumulative total of 28,680 personnel into and out of the OPHK theatre since the commencement of the scheme,” he said.