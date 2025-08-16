Army 81 Div To Conduct Range Classification Exercises 2025

The 81 Division, Nigerian Army, will conduct the Second Annual Range Classification Exercise commencing August 18 at the 81 Division Shooting Range in Ajilete, Ogun State.

The Acting Deputy Director Army Public Relations 81 Division Nigerian Army, Lieutenant Colonel Musa Yahaya, said in the release that, “This training exercise that will end September 28, 2025, is part of the Nigerian Army’s Forecast of Events and will involve movement of troops and firing of live ammunition”.

He said: “To ensure public safety and awareness, residents of Ajilete and the surrounding environs are kindly informed that the sounds of gunfire and movement of troops are part of the exercise and should not cause alarm or any panic.

“However, for safety, farmers, herders, and other law-abiding citizens operating near the range areas are advised to stay away during the exercise period.