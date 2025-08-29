Arms Control Centre Destroys 1,316 Recovered Illegal Weapons

The National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW) yesterday destroyed 1,316 assorted illicit weapons in Abuja. Director-General Johnson Kokumo said it was the fifth in a series of arms destruction by the centre.

The ex- Deputy InspectorGeneral of Police (DIG) said the exercise was in line with Nigeria’s commitment to regional and international conventions.

According to him, with the latest exercise, NCCSALW has destroyed over 13,230 illicit, obsolete and unserviceable weapons in four years.

He said: “What we are doing today is not just destroying weapons, but demonstrating our transparency and accountability in ensuring that illicit arms never return to circulation.

“This aligns with Article 17 of the ECOWAS Convention on Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) and the United Nations Programme of Action on illicit arms.” He also highlighted the centre’s partnerships with neighbouring countries and development organisations.