Armed Robbery: Court Sends 30-Year-Old Labourer To 10 Years Imprisonment

Justice Modupe Nicol-Clay of the High Court of Lagos, Ikeja, has sentenced a 30-year-old labourer, Samson Saliu, who specializes in robbing people in the early hours of the morning and at night at the Ijora Badia Bridge, to 10 years imprisonment.

The convicted Saliu was handed the jail term after a plea bargain agreement which saw him change his plea from not guilty to guilty plea.

Saliu was first arraigned on July 21, 2021, on six counts of conspiracy, and armed robbery preferred against him by the Lagos State Government (LASG).

While Saliu’s trial lasted, the counsel for the prosecution, Adeshola Adekunle-Bello, hinted to the court during the labourer’s arraignment that he committed the offences with others now at large.

Specifically, the LASG’s lawyer had insisted that Saliu robbed his victims of their valuables while he was armed with a jackknife and ground plug.

Olanrenwaju-Daudu informed the judge that the convict, on December 21, 2016, at about 6 am, robbed one Jamiu Ramon of his money to the tune of N25,000, at the Ijora Badiya Bridge of Lagos State.

The lawyer had equally informed the court that the convicted Saliu robbed one Abdulqudus Ayomide of his Smile Wi-Fi, a Visafone Wi-Fi, ATM cards, a make-up bag, and a bag containing a Samsung phone, a Blackberry phone and an iPad, all property of Ayomide’s boss.

Adekunle-Bello also told the court that Saliu on December 23, 2016, at about 7:30 pm, robbed Odiri Oginni of her phone and handbag containing a white wristwatch and a memory card.

Saliu, according to the prosecutor, on the same day robbed one Patrick Eki of a Samsung Symphony phone, an Apple iPad, an external hard drive, a flash drive, a Bible, and the cash sum of N180,000.

According to the prosecution, the offences committed contravened Sections 299 and 297 (2), (a) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

But Saliu pleaded not guilty to the charge slammed against him and the trial had commenced on October 3, 2022.

The prosecution called two witnesses: Patrick Eki and Adekunle Adeoye who testified against the convict before he later changed his plea.

Delivering judgment, Justice Nicol-Clay, held that after going through the plea bargain agreement, she found him guilty of the offences of conspiracy and attempted armed robbery.

According to the judge, “Samson Saliu, I found you guilty, and I sentenced you to 10 years imprisonment.

“The term of the imprisonment shall commence from the day he was first remanded in 2016, I so hold.”