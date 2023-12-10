Armed Robbery Attack: Obaseki Provides Succour For Injured, Traumatised Sunshine Players, Officials

The Executive Governor of Edo State, His Excellency Godwin Obaseki, has provided much-needed succour and support for the injured and traumatised players and officials of Nigeria Premier Football League side, Sunshine Stars FC of Akure.

A ball boy was shot and players and other officials highly traumatised and disoriented after the team bus was attacked by armed robbers on the Ore-Benin Highway on Thursday, as the team headed to Benin City for a scheduled NPFL Match 13 tie against Bendel Insurance.

The sports-loving Edo State number one man immediately dispatched top officials and personal aides to the hospital where the ball boy was taken for treatment, alongside the highly traumatised contingent. Now, Gov. Obaseki has offered to foot the bill of the medical treatment of all those involved in the unfortunate incident.

President of Nigeria Football Federation, Ibrahim Gusau, has reacted to the Governor’s gesture: “We thank the Executive Governor of Edo State, His Excellency Mr Godwin Obaseki for this kind gesture. It is a commendable move which nobility cannot over-emphasize.

We appreciate him immensely, as we pray for quick recovery for the injured ball boy and the traumatised players and other officials.”