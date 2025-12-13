Armed Robbers Strike In Ilorin, Cart Away Millions Of Naira

A four-man armed robbery gang on Friday unleashed terror in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, shooting sporadically as they snatched millions of naira from an unsuspecting victim.

The incident occurred along Muritala Muhammed Way, Ilorin. Eyewitnesses said the masked gunmen arrived in an ash-coloured Toyota Corolla with a faded number plate.

One witness, who spoke under the condition of anonymity, said it appeared the robbers trailed their victim before attacking. According to him, the gang opened fire on the victim’s grey Toyota Sienna, marked AA 693 GT, deflating its two left tyres and forcing the driver to stop.

Three masked assailants then emerged from the Corolla, while the fourth one remained behind the wheel, ready for a quick getaway, he added. The robbers reportedly fired several shots into the air to scare bystanders, sending residents and passers-by running for safety.

Stray bullets hit the Sienna driver on the arm and pierced the front and rear windshields as well as the vehicle body. “They packed the cartons full of money from the Toyota Sienna into their Corolla before speeding off,” an eyewitness said.

Another witness lamented the absence of security personnel during and after the attack, saying no police officers were seen at the scene throughout the ordeal. When contacted for comments, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, did not respond to calls.