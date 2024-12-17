Armed Robbers Kill Elderly Man In Gaina Village

Share

The Bauchi State Police Command has confirmed the killing of Alhaji Sa- maila Gaina, a 75-year-old resident of Gaina Village, during an armed robbery incident.

According to the Command’s PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakil, four unidentified armed assailants broke into the victim’s residence at around 0250 hours on December 14, 2024, resulting in the fatal injury on Alhaji Mohammed Samaila, aged 57.

“The assailants fled with an undisclosed amount of money, and the victim was pronounced dead at the Federal Medical Centre in Misau,” he stated.

He stressed that the Bauchi State Police Command has dis- patched a team of homicide detectives to investigate the incident and ensure justice for the victim and his family.

The Commissioner of Po- lice, CP Auwal Musa Muhammad, has condemned the act of violence and reassured the public of the Command’s commitment to enhancing community safety.

