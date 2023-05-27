Armed Robbers Escape With $11m In Ogun

A group of armed robbers on Friday stole a whopping sum of $ 11 million in the Oke-Sokori, Abeokuta North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

New Telegraph gathered that during the 3 minutes operation, the robbers were seen all dressed in black t-shirts, jeans and facemasks as they successfully cart away with the large amount.

According to an eyewitness, the suspect made off with the cash, which was packed in two ‘Ghana-Must-Go’ bags, after disabling their victim’s car.

The Eyewitness recounts how the robbers, driving in a tinted Toyota Camry ‘Muscle’, intercepted their target, a Hausa trader outside the FATGBEMS Petroleum Filling Station at Oke–Sokori.

They forced the victim’s Toyota Venza to a halt and then proceeded to open the car’s boot.

Immediately they accessed the vehicle, they quickly moved the bags full of foreign currency into their own car and fled the scene with the victim’s car key before security forces could arrive.

The victim, who spoke to two police patrol teams that reached the scene about 30 minutes after the incident, said he was going back to his base after returning from an unsuccessful bank trip.

He had tried to deposit the foreign currency at a local bank but was denied due to banking hours ending.

Abimbola Oyeyemi, the command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), confirmed the incident and announced that the police are actively pursuing the criminals.

He assured, “It is quite unfortunate that the suspects had escaped the scene before our operatives arrived at the scene. But I want to assure you that we will definitely get them and bring them to justice.”

He urged the citizens of Ogun State to stay calm and continue with their daily activities, promising that the police would apprehend the suspects.