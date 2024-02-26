Armed Militia: Court gives FG one week to charge Miyetti Allah’s leader, Bodejo, to court

Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court in Abuja has directed the Federal Government to file charges against Bello Bodejo, the President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, within seven days. The judge gave the directive following the expiration of a previous order granting the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) permission to remand Bodejo for 15 days in the custody of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA).

The AGF had earlier sought the remand order in a motion ex-parte marked FHC/ ABJ/CS/141/2024, filed on February 5, 2024 by M.B. Abubakar, the Director of Public Prosecutions. The application is praying the court to remand Bodejo pending the conclusion of investigation and his arraignment in court. Bodejo was arrested on January 23, 2024 at Miyetti Allah’s office in Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State following the unveiling of a vigilante group by the Fulani socio-cultural organisation. In an affidavit attached to the motion, Noma Wando, a litigation officer at the Ministry of Justice, averred that Bodejo was raising an armed militia in violation of the nation’s unity, contrary to the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The defendant is being investigated for offences under the Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Act, 2022. At the last hearing of the matter, F.N. Umoh, counsel for the AGF, informed the court that the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) had forwarded Bodejo’s statement to the minister’s office. Due to bureaucratic processes, they could not file charges as directed by the court, and requested a date to do so. Justice Ekwo however granted the request, adjourning the case to March 1, 2024 for Bodejo’s arraignment.