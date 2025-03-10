‘Armed’ Man Shot By Secret Service Near White House

Share

The Secret Service shot a man during an armed confrontation near the White House yesterday, the agency announced.

The incident took place just after midnight, about a block away from the White House, on the west side of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.

In a statement, the Secret Service said that earlier on Saturday police shared information about a suicidal individual who may have been traveling to Washington, D.C., from Indiana.

At around midnight, members of the Secret Service encountered the man’s parked car near 17th and F Streets, NW, and saw a person matching his description nearby.

As officers approached him, the man brandished a firearm, leading to an armed confrontation where Secret Service agents shot him, reports Fox News. He was rushed to a nearby hospital and his condition is unknown, a Secret Service spokesperson said.

