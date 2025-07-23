Armed Herdsmen Attack Family, Abduct Housewife, Kill 3 Farmers In Benue Community

There appears to be no end in sight in the intractable armed herdsmen’s hostilities on Benue farmers, as the insurgents yesterday attacked communities in Ayilamo in Logo Local Government Area of the state, killing three farmers and also attacked the family of one Tyozungwe and abducted his wife.

The housewife, New Telegraph learnt, was immediately taken to an unknown destination by her captors.

A community leader in the local government, Chief Joseph Anawa, who confirmed the incidents to newsmen while giving an update of the security situation in Ayilamo settlement and some parts of the local government, described the situation as ‘pathetic’, alleging that “security operatives stationed at Ayilamo settlement are maltreating the residents of the settlement.”

According to Chief Anawa, “as of today (yesterday), the security operatives restricted the movement of the people that the youths in the area confronted the armed Fulani marauders that came to kill them in Ayilamo settlement.

“Information received from the locals further disclosed that the security operatives have just allowed them to go about till 1600 hours today (yesterday) and that after that time, all of them would not be allowed to go about till tomorrow (today) 1300 hours.

“While this is going on, it’s reported that some Fulani armed herdsmen attacked some family members of one Mr. Tyozungwe in their farm, a resident of Tse Mom, located some few kilometers to Ayilamo settlement.