Suspected armed herdsmen terrorists have attacked Udei community near Yelwata in Guma Local Government Area in Benue State, leaving at least four policemen dead.

Yelwata is a densely populated community situated along the Makurdi-Lafia express way, where the insurgents launched a deadly attack recently killing over 200 residents including women and children.

Thousands of survivors of the Yelwata massacre are still wallowing in penury in the temporary IDPs camp provided by the state government in Makurdi, the state capital.

A source from Udei community told New Telegraph that the invaders unleashed the terror attack at about 11am and were planning to again launch another deadly attack on Yelwata when they were repelled by a combined team of security agencies and the youths of the area.

It was gathered that when their planned attack on Yelwata failed, they launched an alternative attack on Asha community, shooting sporadically which spread to Ortese – home to thousands of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

According to the source, the swift intervention of the military personnel stationed in the area, saved the situation from escalating.

An indigene of the community, who simply identified himself as Mr. James Imojime, confirmed the attack, said there was no casualty from the community members.

Mr. Imojime said “they didn’t kill anyone from our community. The attack itself started at about 11 am at Asha, which is very close to Ortese. They began pursuing people from their farms, and it escalated to Ortese.

“The soldiers there moved in with their armoured truck, and when it became intense, they moved in another armoured truck, and they engaged them for up to one hour in the bush.

“When I got the information, I immediately called the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, who took his men there to repel them.

“The invaders also attacked Udei at about 2 pm, that is on Monday morning and four Mobile Policemen were killed”.

Several text messages to the state police Command’s spokesperson, Udeme Edet seeking confirmation were not replied.