Armed Fulani Kill Ex-Benue Councillor, Three Others In Logo Community

Suspected armed Fulani terrorists on Saturday laid a deadly ambush along the Ayilamo-Anyiin road in Logo Local Government Area of Benue State, killing a former councillor representing Tombo Council Ward, Hon. Atindiga Tsebee, and three others.

Six other persons reportedly sustained varying degrees of injuries while scores of others, including women and children, fled their ancestral homes.

New Telegraph gathered that the deceased was said to have been shot at close range in the chest.

An opinion leader in the local government, Chief Joseph Anawa, who confirmed the attack to newsmen, said the victim was returning from a community meeting when he ran into a roadblock mounted by the bandits, where they were also robbing commuters and subjecting them to mistreatment.

Chief Anawa disclosed that as a result of the attack which occured at about 5 pm, the security situation in the area had escalated.

“This incident is part of a disturbing trend of criminal activities by these bandits in the area, which has become a recurring concern. Just two days prior, on October 30, 2025, three people were killed and six others injured in a similar attack on the same spot.

“The situation has raised concerns about the effectiveness of security measures in the area and has caused anxiety among residents of Ayilamo and neighbouring Gaambe-Tiev communities”, said Anawa.

He appealed to the state government to initiate immediate security action to enhance surveillance and border patrol efforts, particularly by Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) and other security agencies, to curb the growing humanitarian challenge.

Chief Anawa pointed out that “as an agrarian community that significantly contributes to the nation’s food supply, it is crucial that these attacks are brought to an end.

He added that the persistent threats and violence against unarmed farmers may lead to food insufficiency if not promptly addressed.