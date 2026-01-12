Armed Forces Won’t Negotiate Nat’l Heritage With Terrorists – CDS 

…commits to defence of democracy, eliminates national security threats

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Olufemi Oluyede, has made a firm commitment to the defence of democracy, declaring that the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) would not negotiate national heritage with adversaries.

This is as the Defence Chief assured that all threats to national security, and public safety – be they local, or trans-border – will be dealt with decisively.

Gen. Oluyede made the position on Monday in his goodwill message on the occasion of the forthcoming Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day 2026.

While assuring that the sacrifices of fallen heroes would not go in vain, the four-star General recommitted to the welfare of officers, and personnel, whose fidelity to the national cause is unassailable.

“I make it clear that the Armed Forces shall give no quarter, nor mortgage the cradle of our national heritage and security at any time”, the former COAS vowed.

He assured that: “The boast of our great nation’s adversaries will forever remain poor, and the consequences of their hubris shall forever be disappointment”.

He continued: “Our Armed Forces will continue to root out all threats to our national security, both local and trans-border.

“The welfare of our troops, remain a priority in line with my Military Strategic Philosophy “ To consolidate the capabilities of the Armed Forces of Nigeria through enhanced jointness for a reinforced operational posture, supported by improved welfare efforts and sound administration aimed at ensuring the Armed Forces maintain its core military fundamentals of guaranteeing Nigeria’s sovereignty and prosperity under a whole of government approach”.

Oluyede further noted that the Military will continue to execute its constitutional mandate through professionalism, and inter-agency synergy.

His words: “We will continue to foster a highly professional Armed Forces with a collective mindset to meet its constitutional responsibilities.

“This will be in collaboration with other security institutions and civil authorities, guided by the invaluable lessons from our veterans as we navigate the various challenges to our peace and security”.

On the importance of the January 15 event, he stated thus: “On this solemn and historic occasion of the Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day for Year 2026, we gather as a nation to honour the extraordinary bravery and sacrifices of the men and women of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

“This day serves as a poignant reminder of the heavy price paid for the peace and liberty we enjoy today. We pay our deepest respects to our fallen heroes, those valiant souls who laid down their lives in the line of duty to safeguard the unity and sovereignty of our great nation, Nigeria.

“Their “today” was given for our “tomorrow”, and their legacy of courage remains etched in the annals of our nation’s history forever. Their devotion to duty was not a mishap but a calling to patriotism; hence, the weight of our gratitude remains unquantifiable. Let us remember their families, whose strengths and resilience in the face of profound loss continue to inspire us”.

The CDS’ expressed profound appreciation to President Bola Tinubu “for his steadfast leadership, strategic guidance, and unwavering support to the Armed Forces of Nigeria”.