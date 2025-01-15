Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Wednesday, paid tribute to Nigeria’s Armed Forces for their selfless service, courage and sacrifice to the nation during the 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

Speaking in a press statement issued in Abuja, President Tinubu highlighted their unwavering dedication to defending the nation’s territorial integrity and ensuring peaceful coexistence.

Tinubu described the occasion as a solemn reminder of the bravery of the military personnel who laid down their lives in service to Nigeria and global peace.

He emphasized the need for Nigerians to support active officers, veterans, and the families of fallen heroes, noting the importance of prioritizing their welfare and well-being.

“As we mark this day, I call on all Nigerians to reciprocate their sacrifices by supporting our officers, veterans, and the families of our fallen heroes.

“Their welfare and well-being must remain a priority for us all,” President Tinubu stated.

The President reiterated his administration’s commitment to equipping the military with modern weapons and fostering synergy among security and intelligence agencies to enhance proactive operations.

He called on citizens to avoid violence and divisive tendencies, urging them to embrace unity and become ambassadors of peace.

“Our government remains steadfast in providing modern weapons and ensuring proactive operations through improved synergy among our security and intelligence communities.

“Together, we can build a future of peace, unity, and optimism for generations to come,” Tinubu added.

President Tinubu further called for unity, expressing hope for a peaceful and united Nigeria.

The Armed Forces Remembrance Day, observed annually on January 15, serves as a tribute to Nigeria’s fallen heroes and a reminder of the sacrifices made to uphold the nation’s peace and sovereignty.

