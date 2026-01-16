Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Slain Soldiers’ Widows Allege Neglect By FG

Widows of fallen military heroes have said they have been neglected and abandoned, especially amid economic hardship and the rising cost of living. They spoke yesterday during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day at Tafawa Balewa Square,Lagos.

The Armed Forces Remembrance Day is celebrated annually on January 15 to honour and remember the sacrifices of past and current military personnel. The Coordinator of the Military Widows Association, Navy Town, Helen Amodu, said her late husband’s insurance scheme had not been paid to her after a decade of his demise.

Amodu, who is the wife of the late Capt. F.E Amodu said being a widow with children to cater for in the current economy was financially draining and challenging.

She said: “Being widow of a military officer is not easy. After your husband dies and the severance package is paid, you will have to leave the barracks to go back to civilian life “Facing civilian life outside the barracks is not easy, that is why we decided to come together to form an association in order to help ourselves.

“The little palliative that comes from the government does not come as and when due and sometimes we have to beg and cry out before they will answer us.” Amodu, who has been a widow for a decade, said that she would be grateful if her late husband’s group life insurance was paid to her.

She said: “At the very least, his insurance is an entitlement and should be paid to his family. “This would go a long way in alleviating the suffering and pain we feel after losing our provider.

“I have written letters to the appropriate authorities and even sent letters to the Chief of Naval Staff but up till now, there has been no response regarding my plea.

“Therefore, I join my fellow widows who are facing this problem of non-payment of our late husbands’ insurance policy to plead with the appropriate authorities to resolve this matter.”