Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Otti Assures Veterans Of Support

Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti has assured veterans and serving members of the armed forces that their sacrifices for the nation’s territorial integrity, peace and security would not be taken for granted.

Governor Otti stated this during the 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Church Service at Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Aguiyi Ironsi Layout Umuahia that his administration would remain committed to honouring their sacrifices and vital role in safeguarding the nation.

While acknowledging their sacrifices, bravery and dedication, he paid glowing tribute to veterans and serving members of the Armed Forces.

He reiterated the resolve to honour the memory of the personnel that lost their lives in the line of duty in the State assuring that their sacrifice would not be in vain.

“We want to thank those who ensure we sleep with our eyes closed, we cannot take your sacrifices for granted.

“There is nothing we can do that will be too much for these heroes of our time,” Otti stated.

The Governor used the opportunity to thank Abians for their support to his administration and pledged that his Government would continue to deliver democracy dividends to the people.

He also noted that irrespective of negative propaganda from the opposition, his administration remained focused on the mandate given to him by the people.

Governor Otti used the opportunity to charge the people of the State to remain vigilant and disregard those he described as pretending to be fighting for democracy.

Earlier in a sermon, “The Captain of the Host of Heaven”, the President Abia North Central Conference of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Pastor Kennedy Iheoma, paid tribute to the fallen heroes who paid the ultimate sacrifice for the nation’s peace and unity.

Pastor Iheoma who took his text from Joshua 5: 13 -15, reflected on the encounter between Joshua, the Israelites and people of Jericho and emphasized that faith and trust in God was the ultimate and called on members of the armed forces to trust and acknowledge God’s supreme authority in order to overcome every challenge in life.

