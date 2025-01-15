Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Obi Pays Tribute To Fallen Heroes

Share

Amid the ongoing 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has expressed profound gratitude to Nigeria’s military heroes.

Obi in a statement issued on his verified X handle on Wednesday honoured the sacrifices of fallen soldiers, veterans, and active-duty personnel who have contributed to the peace and security of the nation.

The former Anambra State Governor commended the bravery of military personnel stationed on various frontlines, commending their unwavering commitment to combating insecurity across the country.

He urged them to remain steadfast in their mission to secure Nigeria’s future, despite the daunting challenges they face as he called on the government to prioritize the welfare of military personnel.

He emphasized the importance of providing quality healthcare for soldiers and their families and ensuring access to education for their children.

According to Obi, these essential measures will inspire greater dedication among service members and strengthen their resolve to build a safer and better Nigeria.

Armed Forces Remembrance Day is a solemn occasion in Nigeria, observed to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation’s unity and to appreciate the gallant efforts of current and retired military personnel.

Obi reiterated his unwavering support for the Nigerian Armed Forces and urged citizens to collectively express gratitude to these heroes.

