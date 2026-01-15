Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Mutfwang Lays Wreath In Honour Of Fallen Heroes

Plateau State Governor, Barrister Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, on Wednesday joined other dignitaries at the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration, where wreaths were laid at the Cenotaph located at the Joseph Gomwalk Roundabout in Jos, in honour of Nigeria’s fallen heroes.

The Armed Forces Remembrance Day, observed annually on January 15, is dedicated to commemorating the courage, sacrifice and patriotism of officers and men of the Nigerian Armed Forces who laid down their lives in defence of the nation.

Represented by his Deputy, Ngo Josephine Chundung Piyo, at a reception held at the Maxwell Khobe Cantonment, Governor Mutfwang reiterated his administration’s unwavering commitment to supporting the Nigerian Armed Forces through sustained collaboration and effective operational support.

“Today, we celebrate courage, patriotism and selfless service. We are reminded of the immense sacrifices made by members of our Armed Forces, sacrifices that define the very essence of our nationhood and safeguard the peace and freedoms we enjoy,” he said.

“The dedication and resilience of the Armed Forces remain a powerful testament to duty, loyalty and unwavering commitment to Nigeria. As we commemorate this important day, we pause to honour the memory of our fallen heroes, men and women who paid the ultimate price in service to our great nation. Their bravery in the face of danger continues to inspire present and future generations.”

Governor Mutfwang further acknowledged the evolving and complex security challenges confronting the Armed Forces, including counter-terrorism, peacekeeping and internal security operations, which, he noted, demand exceptional physical endurance, mental strength and emotional resilience.

He reaffirmed the steadfast commitment of his administration to supporting the Nigerian Armed Forces through sustained collaboration, advocacy and the provision of an enabling environment for effective operations across the state.

In their separate remarks, the General Officer Commanding, 3rd Armoured Division, Major General E. F. Ayinlola, and the Plateau State Chairman of the Nigerian Legion, Colonel Adams Donzhi (rtd), called on citizens to partner with the Armed Forces in promoting peace, security and a better society.