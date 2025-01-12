Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Let’s Work To Build Better Nigeria – Abiodun

Share

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has called on Nigerians to join hands with governments at all levels to build a country where unity and peace would continue to prevail over division and silence the echoes of conflict.

Governor Abiodun made this call during the Special Church Service held to mark the year 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration at the Cathedral Church of St. Peter, Ake, Abeokuta.

The Governor also called on the people to ensure that the legacies of the fallen heroes remain alive, saying that they fought for the territorial integrity of the country.

“Today, let us pledge to honour their memory not only with ceremonies but with actions. Let us build a Nigeria where unity prevails over division, where peace silences the echoes of conflict and where the sacrifices of our heroes inspire us to serve one another selflessly,” he said.

Governor Abiodun added that the welfare of the families of the country’s fallen heroes shouldn’t rest solely on the shoulders of the Nigeria Legion alone, but should be a shared responsibility of the people of the country.

He added that their sacrifices should be enshrined in the heart of the country’s history and the fabric of the collective consciousness of the people.

“We must ensure that the legacies of our armed forces remain alive, enshrined in the heart of our nation’s history and the fabric of our collective consciousness.

“The Legion has continued to ensure that the families of our fallen heroes are well cared for. However, this responsibility should not rest solely on the shoulders of the Nigeria Legion alone. It must be seen as a collective duty, a debt that we all owe in honour of the memory of our departed men and women.

“As a nation, it is our moral duty to support and care for them, ensuring that their sacrifices are never forgotten,” he said.

While noting that the Armed Forces Remembrance Day isn’t just a day in the calendar, but a sacred moment to reflect on the sacrifices of the country’s fallen heroes and recommit ourselves to the ideals for which they stood, Governor Abiodun noted that their sacrifices are a testament to their patriotism, resilience and courage.

“They stood firm in the face of adversity defending the unity of our nation during times of war and unrest. They faced life-threatening situations to ensure that the dreams of millions of Nigerians would not be extinguished.

“Their blood, sweat and tears have down the seed of hope, peace and national pride, let us all take a moment to appreciate the families of these heroes; the unsung heroes who endeared the pain of loss with unyielding grace,” he added.

The Governor promised to continue to implement measures that would help cushion the bumps on the path of the economic renaissance of the country for all of its citizens and residents, adding that his administration will continue to support law enforcement agencies in the state.

In his sermon, the Rt. Rev’d Emmanuel Akinrodoye, the Bishop of Egba Diocese, the African Church, stressed the need for Nigerians to appreciate God despite the nation’s numerous challenges, saying it was only when they acknowledged God’s benevolence that He could heal the land.

He said it is imperative for Nigerians to remain prayerful especially for the families and the nation, be steadfast in faith, be united and extend hands of fellowship by using their gifts and resources to uplift others.

Bishop Akinrodoye called on the government to provide security agencies with the needed resources to overcome the insurgency that is troubling the nation, calling on Nigerians to show love to security personnel who are working round the clock to protect the nation as well as the families of those who paid the ultimate price for the peace of the nation.

Prayers were offered for the peace of the nation, Ogun State, the governor and families, while Governor Abiodun read from the book of Ephesians chapter 2 verses 1 to 10.

