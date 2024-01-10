Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Kwara Gov Seeks Support For Families Of Fallen Heroes

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has called on Nigerians to join hands with the government in promoting the welfare of ex-servicemen and families of fallen heroes and heroines to encourage current members of the Armed Forces to serve bravely.

“We have a duty to show our appreciation by contributing generously to the upkeep of their families. This is one of the many ways their loved ones can feel that these heroes did not die in vain,” the Governor said at the launching of the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day and Emblem Appeal held in Ilorin.

“Our appreciation will also encourage current members of the Armed Forces to serve bravely, knowing that they would not be forgotten even in death.

“This is a special fundraiser to cater to the families and dependants of our ex-servicemen, who fought gallantly during the World Wars and the Nigeria Civil War.

“The fund will also cater to families of soldiers who lost their lives during peacekeeping operations in different parts of the country as well as the victims of the Hercules C130 plane crash of 26th September 1992. This fund will also provide assistance to those incapacitated as a result of these wars and incidents.”

AbdulRazaq encouraged Nigerians to always remember that the gallant heroes and heroines made the supreme sacrifice for peace and harmony in the country.

“The administration acknowledges the invaluable contributions of the ex-servicemen and women to the protection of the territorial integrity of our country and maintenance of peace, unity, and progress of our great nation in particular and the world in general. We therefore salute your courage, patriotism, and selfless sacrifices,” he added.

“Permit me to seize this opportunity to especially commend the effort of the legion members. The fact that you make it a point of duty to mobilise funds annually in support of your incapacitated colleagues, and their families as well as for those of your dead colleagues is quite commendable. We will always within available resources support you in your concern for the fallen and incapacitated heroes and heroines.”

The Governor made a donation to the legion and urged other members of the public to do the same.

Commissioner for Social Development Mrs Opeyemi Oluwakemi Folashade, for her part, emphasised that the week is a recognition of the laudable services of these gallant officers, noting that the labour of the nation’s heroes should not be in vain.

“Some of them died while in active service and on the warfront while many others are physically incapacitated. It is for this reason that the legion of ex-servicemen is seeking support for officers of the Nigerian Armed Forces who are disabled as a result of these wars and to also cater for the families of the dead ones among them. It is my sincere hope that the labour of our heroes past shall not be in vain,” she explained.

State Chairman Nigerian Legion Brigadier General Abdulkadir Anigiobi appealed to the government and well-meaning individuals to support the families of the fallen heroes in the state and those incapacitated during the wars.

“Armed Forces Emblem Appeal Fund week is an annual event with the sole aim of raising funds for the care of the families and dependants of our fallen heroes who fought gallantly during the last civil war, the world wars, including our gallant officers and soldiers who lost their lives through insurgency in the North East, communal clashes and terrorist attacks. The fund will also provide assistance to those incapacitated as a result of those unfortunate war incidents,” he said.