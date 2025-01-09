Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Gov Bago Launches Emblem With N50m

Share

Niger State Governor, Farmer Mohammed Umaru Bago has launched the Emblem appeal fund for the 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration with the sum of N50 million.

Governor Bago while launching the emblem at the Council Chamber, Government House Minna, acknowledged and appreciated the sacrifices made by Nigerian fallen heroes in maintaining peace in the Country.

He assured that his administration will continue to support the Nigerian Armed Forces through various means as they continue to give their all in ensuring the peace and stability of the nation.

He also promised his continuous support to the Nigerian Legion in the State in achieving its mandate, adding that the N50m appeal fund from the State Government is to enable members of the Legion to address some of its challenges.

The Chairman, Nigerian Legion, Niger State Chapter, Veteran Mahmud Ahmed Baba, appreciated the Farmer Governor for his support at all times and revealed that the N20m given by the State Government during the 2024 Emblem appeal fund has enabled the Legion to own a permanent Office which was named after farmer Governor Umaru Bago.

He also disclosed that part of the money was used to cater for veterans in all the 25 Local Government Areas of the State including widows and families of fallen heroes.

Veteran Ahmed Baba used the medium to appeal to individuals, including Corporate Organisations, to kindly donate generously to the veterans and give them a sense of belonging.

The event climaxed with the emblem decoration on the Farmer Governor who is also the Patron of the Nigerian Legion, Niger State, as well as the Deputy Governor, Comrade Yakubu Garba and other top Government functionaries.

Share

Please follow and like us: