Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Foundation Gives Scholarships To Children Of Fallen Heroes

In commemoration of Armed Forces Remembrance Day, the Charles Bebeye Ndiomu Foundation has reaffirmed its enduring commitment to honouring the legacy of fallen heroes by supporting the educational aspirations of their children through the Armed Forces Remembrance Day Scholarship Scheme (AFRDS).

Implemented in partnership with VETIVA Trustees Limited (Fund Manager) and Axiom Learning Solutions Limited (Technical Consultant), the AFRDS stands as a living tribute to the courage, resilience, and selfless service of deceased personnel of the Nigerian Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Established in honour of Major General Charles Bebeye Ndiomu, whose life exemplified dedication to service and a deep passion for education, the Scheme ensures that the children of fallen military personnel are not denied opportunities due to loss or financial hardship.

Since its inception in 2014, the AFRDS has supported over 160 beneficiaries across multiple states, providing comprehensive scholarship support at the secondary school level. The Foundation, after a rigorous and transparent application and review process, selected 10 applicants from across the country for the current scholarship cycle.

These candidates represent diverse regions of Nigeria and reflect the Scheme’s national reach and inclusive mandate.

The shortlisted applicants are children of deceased Armed Forces personnel who have demonstrated academic promise and meet the eligibility criteria of the programme.

They will proceed to the next stage of engagement as the Foundation prepares for the 2025/2026 edition of the Scholarship Scheme.

The Foundation noted that the national commitment observed annually on January 15, Armed Forces Remembrance Day, serves as a solemn reminder of the sacrifices made in defence of Nigeria’s unity and sovereignty.

The AFRDS extends this remembrance beyond ceremony, transforming gratitude into sustained educational support and long-term impact.

According to the Foundation, the scholarship covers tuition, examination fees, and essential school supplies, ensuring that beneficiaries are empowered to focus on learning, growth, and future contributions to society.