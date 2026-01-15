Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Borno Acting Gov Donates N50m To Nigerian Legion

The Borno State Government has donated the sum of ₦50 million to the Borno State Chapter of the Nigerian Legion in commemoration of the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

The donation was announced on Thursday during the Remembrance Day ceremony held at Ramat Square, Maiduguri.

Speaking at the event, the Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, who was represented by his deputy, Dr Umar Kadafur, described the day as one of deep reflection and gratitude to fallen heroes.

“Today is a day of deep reflection and profound gratitude. It is a day set aside by our nation to remember, honour and celebrate the bravery, patriotism and ultimate sacrifice of the gallant men and women of our Armed Forces who laid down their lives in defence of our nation’s sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity,” Zulum said.

The governor noted that the peace and freedom enjoyed by Nigerians were earned through courage, resilience and selfless service.

“We are reminded that the peace and freedom we enjoy today did not come cheaply. They were earned through courage, resilience and selfless service. Our fallen heroes stood firm in the face of danger so that we may live in peace and dignity,” he stated.

According to him, the sacrifices of fallen heroes remain timeless symbols of national service and love for the country.

“This remembrance is not only about those who fell on the battlefield. It is also about the veterans who served with honour and returned, many bearing the scars of war, and the families—especially widows and children—who continue to carry the burden of loss with courage and dignity. As a people and as a government, we must never forget them,” Zulum added.

He emphasized that the Emblem Appeal Week goes beyond ceremonial activities, describing it as a call to collective responsibility that demands tangible support for the welfare of ex-servicemen, widows and dependants of fallen heroes.

“Let me assure you that our government will continue to accord priority to security, peace and the wellbeing of our serving and retired military personnel. We shall remain steadfast in our support for initiatives that promote the dignity, welfare and recognition of our heroes, past and present,” he said.

Zulum further urged citizens to uphold the ideals for which the fallen heroes fought.

“As we wear the emblem, let it serve as a constant reminder of sacrifice, courage and duty. Let it also inspire us to uphold the ideals of unity, justice, patriotism and selfless service to humanity. May the souls of our fallen heroes rest in perfect peace, and may their families find comfort in the gratitude and support of a caring society,” he stressed.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Nigerian Legion, Borno State Chapter, Major A.M. Tijani (Rtd), highlighted the numerous forms of support the Borno State Government has extended to the Legion and families of fallen heroes.

Major Tijani expressed gratitude on behalf of Legion members for the donation made during the Armed Forces Remembrance Day and the launch of the 2026 Emblem Appeal Week, describing it as timely and impactful.