Armed Forces In Electoral Operations

Ideally, the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies should not be dragged into partisan politics or electoral matters.

This is the ideal situation, and it should remain that way. Unfortunately, Nigeria does not operate under perfect conditions, and our historical, political, and electoral practices are far from ideal.

Therefore, when people assert that the Nigerian military should abstain from elections and refrain from involvement, they are not offering anything new; they ignore the complete picture and fail to convey the whole truth.

Section 217 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999(as amended), establishes the Armed Forces for the Federation and specifies that, subject to an Act of the National Assembly enacted for this purpose, the federation shall equip and maintain the armed forces considered adequate and effective for defending Nigeria from external aggression, maintaining its territorial integrity, and securing its borders from violations on land, sea, or air; suppressing insurrection; and assisting civil authorities in restoring order when called upon by the President, subject to conditions prescribed by an Act of the National Assembly; and performing other functions as may be specified by an Act of the National Assembly.

The constitution also gives the President, as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federation, the power to determine the operational use of the armed forces and this includes the powers to appoint the Chief of Defence Staff, the Chief of Army Staff, the Chief of Naval Staff, the Chief of Air Staff, and heads of any other branches of the armed forces.

On the other hand, Section 214 of the constitution provides that the Nigerian Police Force shall maintain law and order and secure public safety and public order.

The Nigeria Police Act, 2020 provides that the Police Force shall prevent and detect crimes, and protect the rights and freedom of every person in Nigeria as provided in the constitution, the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights and any other law; maintain public safety, law and order; protect the lives and property of all persons in Nigeria; enforce all laws and regulations without any prejudice to the enabling Acts of other security agencies; discharge such duties within and outside Nigeria as may be required of it under the Act or any other law; collaborate with other agencies to take any necessary action and provide the required assistance or support to persons in distress, including victims of road accidents, fire disasters, earthquakes and floods; facilitate the free passage and movement on highways, roads and streets open to the public; and adopt community partnership in the discharge of its responsibilities under the Act or under any other law; and vet and approve the registration of private detective schools and private investigative outfits.

Although the Nigerian Police is designated as the Lead Agency in election security, section 27(3) of the Electoral Act, 2022 provides that notwithstanding the provisions of any other law and to secure the vote, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) shall be responsible for requesting for the deployment of relevant security personnel necessary for elections or registration of voters and shall assign them in the manner determined by the Commission in consultation with the security agencies:

Provided that the Commission shall only request for the deployment of the Nigerian Armed Forces to secure the distribution and delivery of election materials and protection of election officials.

Section 217 of the constitution and section 27 of the Electoral Act are theoretical constructs. There is an element of peculiarity in our brand

The only way to keep the security forces, particularly the military, out of the electoral process is for the political elite to turn over a new leaf and embrace the democratic spirit

of democracy and electoral system. The Nigerian electoral environment is unique, and what is taken for granted in other places poses security challenges in Nigeria.

There is no doubt that the conduct of elections and voting in elections are civic responsibilities of citizens. It is the democratic constitutional right of citizens who meet the constitutional and legal threshold to register as voters.

The citizens also have the sovereign right to vote in elections. So, it is a matter of choice. You have the right to vote, and you have the right to refuse to vote.

However, the voters must vote in a serene environment. Nobody should go out to vote and come back maimed, and no family should head to the morgue or the burial ground on account of a family member’s insistence on exercising his or her right to vote.

This was the point made by late Hon. Justice Aniagolu of the Supreme Court in the case of Ojukwu and Onwudiwe when he said that the essence of democratic elections is that they be free and fair and that in that atmosphere of freedom, fairness and impartiality, citizens will exercise their freedom of choice of who their representative shall be by casting their votes in favour of those candidates who, in their deliberate judgement, they consider possesses the qualities which mark them out as preferable candidates to those others who are contesting with them.

The voters must be allowed to freely go to the polling booths and cast their votes unmolested. Free and fair election cannot, therefore, tolerate thuggery or violence of any kind; corrupt practice, impersonation, threatening, undue influence, intimidation, disorderly conduct, and any acts which may impede the free exercise by the voter of his franchise.

Once an election is found substantially not to be free and the electorate, either by violence or intimidation, have not been allowed freely to cast their votes, the election, where such has occurred, ought to and must be nullified and a fresh one conducted.

Where such has occurred, the stage has not yet been reached for the arithmetical calculation of the votes cast for each candidate. Our reality is different, and that is where the security agencies are involved.

While it is right for them to remain in their enclaves during the election, the practical reality is that the military is engaged in everyday life in many parts of the country.

The military is involved in internal security operations in almost all the states in the Northwest, Southeast, and North east of Nigeria. They are engaged in internal security operations in the North Central, South South, and the South West.

Without their protection, the electoral management body cannot deploy personnel and materials to these states. The electoral management body needs the services of the Navy to move personnel and materials in the high seas.

Moving ballot papers and result sheets from the printers to the states, the local governments, the Registration Areas and the Polling Units is another hazardous venture.

They are moved to the Central Bank by the air force and to the local governments under heavy security. Some of the Presiding Officers will not deploy without security escort.

Thugs and bandits will overwhelm the electoral environment without the presence of security personnel. Unfortunately, some security personnel become part of the challenge in the electoral process.

Some aid unscrupulous politicians in snatching ballot boxes and destroying election materials. Others assist in disrupting the serenity of the electoral environment.

In the 1984 case of Torti v. Ukpabi arising from the 1983 election, Hon. Justice Obaseki criticised the involvement and role of the Police in the election, stating: “Now the Police had no business with the election under the Constitution and the Electoral Act.

The duty of the Police was to maintain law and order. According to the evidence presented even by the 1st respondent himself, there was no disorder in the conduct of the election, yet the Police, even from their Headquarters at Owerri, interfered with the peaceful conduct of the election, taking the Returning Officer to Owerri after stopping him from announcing the results as required by law.

“By the time there had been interference in Owerri, actively supported by the Police, the figures had been inflated through actual forgery by 40,000. To say the least, this was a disgrace on the part of the Police as it was criminal.”

The only way to keep the security forces, particularly the military, out of the electoral process is for the political elite to turn over a new leaf and embrace the democratic spirit.

They must accept that sovereignty and the right of choices in elections resides with the people of Nigeria. They must reaffirm their commitment to the constitution and the Electoral Act.

They must stop fuelling the fires of ethnicity and religion that have displaced thousands of Nigerians. They should recognise good governance as a democratic right of the people and remove the barriers that prevent our citizens from realising their full potential.

It is the desperation for power that drives the arming of political thugs and the militarisation of the electoral landscape.

The military and other security agencies will remain focused on their primary responsibilities when politicians choose to act rightly or when Nigerians compel them to do so.

