Armed Forces Day: PDP Demands Improved Welfare For Soldiers

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for improved welfare packages for members of the Armed Forces, as well as personnel of the security and intelligence community, to enable them to better discharge their assigned duties.

In a statement to mark 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, PDP National Chairman, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, also urged the Federal Government to adequately fund security agencies to enhance their capacity to neutralise agents of insecurity and restore peace across the country.

Turaki said the party acknowledges the supreme price paid by members of the nation’s Armed Forces for the continued existence and unity of Nigeria.

“We advise all actors, whether state or non-state, to refrain from actions capable of destabilising the country,” he said.

“In honour of those who have died to keep our country safe, we pray that their sacrifices will not be in vain and that their labours will never be forgotten,” he added.