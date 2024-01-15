Armed Forces Day: Otti Calls For Improved Welfare For Serving, Ex-Servicemen

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has called for more commitment from governments and individuals to upscale the welfare of serving and ex-servicemen for the patriotic sacrifices they had made and are still making to secure the country.

Speaking at this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day in Umuahia, Governor Otti acknowledged the ultimate sacrifice of the military for Nigeria’s unity, said it was “regrettable that the welfare of our men and women in uniform, in their service and post-service years, has not received the quality attention that is commensurate with the sacrifices they make,” stressing that the time had come to make a change in the way active military operatives and veterans were treated.

According to him, “As a government, we recognise the extensive contributions of our servicemen and women in stemming the tide of violent crime which had reared its ugly head in several parts of the state in the years leading to our assumption of office.

“I am particularly glad that we had relative peace across the state during the yuletide celebrations with Abians moving about freely at any time of the day or night, visiting friends and relatives and attending to social events in all parts of the state.

“You may recall that at the inception of this administration, we partnered with the various security formations in the state to destroy several operational bases of kidnappers and other freelance criminals, sending a clear message that there is not one inch of space for criminals in our land.

“Abia has become one of the safest places in Nigeria today because we have the full support of our servicemen and women. We thank you for going beyond the call of duty to restore security in our communities, leading to the resumption of economic and social activities in areas that had hitherto served as safe haven for men of the underworld,” he said.

The Governor vowed to sustain his support for the welfare of security formations in the State even as he acknowledged the economic and social programmes would be sabotaged or fatally impaired without adequate security.

“Beyond just supporting our men and officers in active service, we shall also work closely with the Nigerian Legion, Abia State Chapter, to support the body of veterans in our state for the good of the men and women who once served this nation with strength and devotion.

“We shall also not forget the families left behind by those who paid the ultimate price in service of our fatherland, defending its territorial integrity or keeping criminal elements at bay,” he said.

He called on well-meaning individuals, corporate organisations and community leaders to initiate projects and programmes in support of the servicemen and women, in appreciation of the sacrifices they make to promote peace, order and stability at home and across international borders.

“Supporting our men and women in uniform, honouring their heroic sacrifices by being patriotic, putting the nation first in our daily conducts and utterances and working actively for a more just and equitable society are clear responsibilities we must be mindful of, as leaders and good citizens,” he added.

Gov Otti proposed constructive engagement and dialogue as solutions to the myriad national challenges.