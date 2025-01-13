Armed Forces Day: Otti Assures Veterans Of Support

Share

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti has assured veterans and serving members of the armed forces that their sacrifices for the nation’s territorial integrity, peace and security would not be taken for granted.

Otti said during the 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Church Service at Seventh – Day Adventist Church, Aguiyi Ironsi Layout Umuahia that his administration would remain committed to honouring their sacrifices and vital role in safeguarding the nation.

While acknowledging their sacrifices, bravery and dedication, he paid glowing tribute to veterans and serving members of the Armed Forces.

He reiterated the resolve to honour the memory of the personnel that lost their lives in the line of duty in the State assuring that their sacrifice would not be in vain. He said: “We want to thank those who ensure we sleep with our eyes closed, we cannot take your sacrifices for granted.”

