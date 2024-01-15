Armed Forces Day: Niger To Enrol Family Members, Ex-Servicemen Of Fallen Heroes In SIP

Niger State Government has reassured ex-servicemen and family members of fallen heroes that it will engage them productively through the State Ministry of Medium and Micro Small Scale Enterprises.

Farmer Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago stated this in an interview during the 2024 Nigerian Armed Forces Remembrance Day and Wreath laying ceremony at the 123 Cenotaph, Minna.

Governor Bago who was represented by his Deputy Comrade Yakubu Garba, said that the State owes it a duty to cater for the families of fallen heroes and also the ex-servicemen who have paid their dues in serving their fatherland.

He said they will be enrolled into different categories of social investment programmes based on their ages.

He said the State Government will not allow them to be subjected to poverty and that the services of the ex-servicemen will continuously be needed in dealing with the security challenges in the State.

The Chairman, Nigerian Legion, Niger State Council, Mamuda Baba Ahmed appreciated the efforts of Farmer Governor Umaru Bago who has shown commitment towards their plights.

He expressed optimism that the State Government will redeem its pledge made to the Legion while calling on it to engage the cadets trained by the Nigerian Legion Corps of Commissionaires so that they can equally help address insecurity.

Highlights of the event were the wreath laying by the Governor and other key actors, gun salute, release of pigeons and colour match out.