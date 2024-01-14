Armed Forces Day: Niger Army Celebrates Serving, Fallen Heroes

…Organizes Badminton Tournament

The Nigerian Army has said that it will continue to celebrate officers and men of the Armed forces who are still in active service for their resilience and resolve in ensuring the country is secured.

Making this known as part of activities lined up to celebrate the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, the Commander 31 Artillery Brigade, Military Cantonment, Minna, the Chief of Doctrine and Combat Development, Major General Jamiu Abdulmuminu Lawal Jimoh said the Army also celebrates the fallen heroes who have made sacrifices and paid the supreme prize for the peaceful co-existence of the country.

According to him, “We are celebrating ourselves, those of us who are still living, those who have lost one of their parts like limbs, and others who have left the army due to retirement”.

Speaking shortly after the finals of the mini badminton tournament organized by the Cantonment, Major General Jimoh who was the special guest of honour said the essence was mainly to celebrate the Army both living and dead.

He urged officers and men of the Army to put in all their efforts to protect the lives and properties of Nigerians as directed by the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja whom he said is working hard to ensure that all the resources required is provided for the training and welfare of the soldiers.

Accordingly, he said, “This is the time we should celebrate ourselves, even though we are occupied in all theatres of operations, internal security operations and other duties, the success of these operations in various duties is what we are celebrating today”.

Major General Lawal Jimoh had earlier congratulated those who participated in the competition as well as the winners and urged those who could not make it to work harder.

Also speaking, the Commander, of Headquarters 31 Artillery Brigade, Brigadier General Hamidu Bobbo noted that apart from celebrating the fallen heroes, the competition was basically to bring everyone together to celebrate the Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

While explaining that the tournament was open to Officers, Soldiers, Corps Members as well as civilians in the cantonment, Brigadier General Hamidu explained that the tournament would be held from time to time.

At the end of the competition, team H emerged as the overall winner, team D emerged as the second runner and Team E came 3rd.

Highlights of the competition were the symbolic presentation of medals to players and trophies to the winners as well as group photographs.