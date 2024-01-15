Armed Forces Day: Mutfwang Reaffirms Commitment To Enhance Welfare Of Military

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has pledged his administration’s commitment to enhance the welfare of the armed forces.

Mutfwang stated this on Monday while speaking with Journalists during the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day and laying of wreaths at the J, D Gomwalk Secretariat cenotaph.

Governor Mutfwang restated his commitment to championing improved welfare for both retired and active security personnel for effective service delivery.

He underscored his administration’s unwavering commitment to providing essential support to enable serving officers to fulfil their constitutional duties amidst provocations from terrorist elements targeting innocent communities.

The Governor applauded the professionalism of security officers, especially the General Officer Commanding the 3rd Division and Operation SAFE HAVEN Commander Major Gen. A E. Abubakar, and stressed the need for a proactive approach in identifying and addressing any issues among the ranks to ensure optimal service delivery.

“We will continue to honour our fallen heroes who sacrificed for our nation’s security,” affirmed Governor Mutfwang. He used the opportunity to convey condolences to the families of those who lost their lives or were injured in service.

Governor Mutfwang called on the people of Plateau State to support government initiatives aimed at restoring lasting peace.

Former Governor, Sen. Jonah David Jang, speaking at the RHINO Officers Mess, Maxwell Khobe Cantonment, lauded the efforts of serving officers in addressing the nation’s current security challenges. He called for closer collaboration between serving and retired officers to contribute to the fight against terrorism and other criminal activities.

Chairman of the Nigerian Legion, Plateau State Col. CNC Sati B. Yilwat expressed gratitude to Governor Mutfwang for his intervention towards improving the living conditions of his members.

He reassured the contribution of his members towards a peaceful and united Plateau.

Among those who laid the wreaths were, Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, Speaker Plateau State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Gabriel Dewan, Chief Judge of Plateau State, David Mann, General Officer Commanding 3rd Division, Nigeria Army and Commander Operation SAFE HAVEN, Gen. A. Abubakar, NAF Commander 557 AVM Usman Abdullahi, Commissioner of Police, Julius Okoro, the Chairman State Traditional Council and the Gbong Gwom Jos, Da Jacob Gyang Buba, Chairman Nigeria Legion and Representative, and wives of Fallen Heroes.