Armed Forces Day: Lawan Urges FG To Improve Welfare Of Military Personnel

Ahmad Lawan, a former Senate President, has applauded the Federal Government for its efforts to guarantee enhanced welfare for military personnel.

In a statement to commemorate Armed Forces Remembrance Day 2024, Lawan, the Senate Committee on Defense’s current chair, noted that the annual event serves as a sombre reminder of the price paid for the country’s stability and a day to reflect on the significance of peace and unity.

The former head of the Senate urged Nigerians to back the armed forces’ efforts to create a country where everyone feels safe and secure.

He said, “On this solemn occasion, I join all Nigerians in paying tribute to the men and women of our Armed Forces who have served and continue to serve our nation with great courage and sacrifice.

“We honour the memory of those who have laid down their lives in the defense of our freedom and security. Their ultimate sacrifice will never be forgotten.

“This annual event serves as a solemn reminder of the price paid for peace and stability. It is a day to reflect on the sacrifices made by our military personnel and their families.

“As we remember our fallen heroes, we must also acknowledge the challenges and difficulties that our Armed Forces continue to face. Our military personnel deserve our support, not only on this day but throughout the year.

“I commend the Federal Government for its efforts to improve the welfare and conditions of our military personnel.

However, more needs to be done to address the needs of our Armed Forces and ensure that they have the resources and support they need to carry out their duties effectively.

“I urge the Federal Government to continue to invest in training, equipment, and infrastructure for our Armed Forces. We must also ensure that our military personnel receive adequate compensation, benefits, and support services.

“The Armed Forces Remembrance Day is also a day to reflect on the importance of peace and unity. We must all work together to build a nation where all citizens feel safe and secure.

“I call on all Nigerians to join hands and support our Armed Forces. Let us show our appreciation for their service and sacrifice by providing them with the support they need to succeed in their mission. May the souls of our fallen heroes rest in eternal peace.”