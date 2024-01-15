Armed Forces Day: Kwara Gov Salutes Gallant Security Officers 

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Monday joined other eminent Kwarans, heads of security agencies, and the Nigeria Legion to lay the wreath in honour of the fallen and serving men of the Armed Forces for their tremendous services to the country.

“The first and most important thing is to appreciate our Armed Forces for the sacrifices they have rendered (and still rendering) during the first and second world wars and internal security operations up till today,” the Governor told reporters in Ilorin at an event to celebrate the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

The Governor also thanked the security agencies for their excellent roles in special operations in some parts of the state.

“They hardly sleep at night in the barracks, bushes, and offices. We have to appreciate them, and we equally appreciate their families, their tremendous roles, and how they contribute generously to the efforts to rehabilitate some of them,” he added.

“In Kwara (in particular), we appreciate the Armed Forces. They are doing a yeoman’s job. We thank them for their services all over Nigeria to make the country safe and peaceful. Let us be united in Nigeria.”

Other dignitaries who also laid the wreath at the event included the State Chief Judge Hon Justice Abiodun Adebara; heads of security agencies; representative of the Speaker Kwara House of Assembly and House Leader Hon. Oba Magaji; representative of Deputy Governor and Commissioner for Tertiary Education DrMary Arinde; Commissioner for Social Development Hon. Kemi Afolashade; representative of the Emir of Ilorin Sheikh AbdulRahman Kelani; Chairman of the Nigeria Legion Kwara state branch, retired Brigadier General Abdulkadir Anigiobi; Vice Chancellor University of Ilorin Prof. Wahab Egbewole; Chief Medical Director University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) Prof Yusuf Abdullahi; and Hajia Ramat Sallaudeen, a widow of one of the fallen heroes.