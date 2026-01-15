Armed Forces Day: Gov. Otu Reaffirms Support For Veterans, Families

Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Otu, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the welfare of military veterans, widows, and families of fallen heroes, as he joined officers, veterans, and other stakeholders at the 2026 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day, held on Thursday at the Eleven Eleven Millennium Park Remembrance Arcade in Calabar.

Represented by his deputy, Dr. Peter Odey, Governor Otu described the event as a solemn reminder of the supreme sacrifices made by members of the Armed Forces to keep Nigeria united and peaceful.

“The lesson from this ceremony is that we remember our fallen heroes, those who paid the supreme sacrifice for this country to remain one. Many people do not fully understand the sacrifices these people made, most of them with their lives. The fact that we can sleep peacefully in this state is because of the hard work and commitment of our military officers,” he said.

He stressed that the state government remains resolute in its support for the Armed Forces and their families, noting that the administration recognises their invaluable contributions to national and state security.

Responding to questions on the welfare of widows of fallen heroes, the deputy governor assured that the Otu administration has deliberately included them in government programmes and interventions.

“All the widows are being carried along in our programmes. Even before this event, we had met with them. The Commissioner for Social Welfare has been mandated to ensure that they are included in everything that we do,” he stated.

Earlier, the State Chairman of the Nigerian Legion, Cross River State Command, Comrade Daniel Ojugbo, described the ceremony as a mark of honour for fallen heroes and a moment of reflection on the challenges faced by veterans and their families.

He listed some of the challenges to include delayed welfare benefits, poor access to medical care for aged and bedridden veterans, and the plight of widows and orphans, many of whom remain unemployed despite completing higher education.

Despite these challenges, Ojugbo commended Governor Bassey Otu for his supportive disposition, noting that the current administration has shown genuine concern for the Legion and its members.

“With the look of things, the government is trying for us, and we appreciate the support we have received so far,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, the Coordinator of Military Widows in the state, Mrs. Miriam Orok, expressed gratitude to the governor for what she described as a marked improvement in the treatment and inclusion of widows under his administration.

“Since the coming of Governor Bassey Otu, things are different—things are really different. He has been carrying us along, and we are very grateful,” she said.

Mrs. Orok also appreciated the First Lady of the state for her compassion, recalling that military widows were honoured and supported with food items and gifts during the last Christmas season.

“Even last December, the wife of the governor honoured us and gave us many goodies to share with our children. We pray that Almighty God will bless them and continue to give them the grace to lead our state now and in the future,” she added.

The 2026 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day in Calabar featured prayers, wreath-laying, and tributes in honour of fallen heroes, in recognition of their sacrifices and contributions to national peace and security.