Armed Forces Day: Deceased Soldiers’ Wives Get 10 Plots Of Land

The President of the Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association (DEPOWA), and the wife of the Chief of Defence Staff, Mrs. Oghogho Musa on Saturday, presented documents to 10 military widows, who were allocated plots of land in Abuja.

The parcels of land were donated to the widows of fallen heroes by a promised Land Estate, ahead of the January 15 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

The gesture, according to officials, is aimed at alleviating the sufferings of families of deceased Soldiers’, who were killed in action (KIA).

The beneficiaries were drawn from DEPOWA, Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association (NAOWA), Nigerian Navy Officers Wives Association (NAOWA), Nigerian Navy Officers Wives Association (NOWA), Nigerian Air Force Officers’ Wives Association (NAFOWA), as well as the Police Officers Wives Association (POWA).

In her remarks, the DEPOWA assured that the sacrifice of the fallen heroes would not be in vain, even as she encouraged military personnel to continue to give their all in defence of their fatherland.

She said: “It is indeed special to me being my first in this capacity as the President of DEPOWA. It equally provides a unique opportunity to put a smile on the faces of our fallen heroes.

“Accordingly, I wish to welcome our distinguished guests, well-wishers, and friends of the DEPOWA to this event aimed at adding value to the lives of widows of fallen heroes through the Chief Executive Officer of the Promiseland Estate, Mr Lawrence Emmanuel Oloche.

“It would be recalled that on the 12th of December 2023, the CEO Promiseland Estate pledged to give widows of fallen heroes 10 plots of land through DEPOWA.

“Today, we are gathered to witness the redemption of this pledge by the real estate firm. Accordingly, 10 widows who cuts across various associations under DEPOWA will be beneficiaries of this gesture. It is imperative to mention that the documents will be in the names of the widow’s children.

‘I deem it most appropriate to appreciate the CEO Promiseland Estate and his management for this great act of benevolence. Undoubtedly, this will not only provide shelter for the widows but will also create a deep sense of belonging amongst the widows.

“On this note, today’s immediate accomplishment for which we are assembled here underscores the determination of the DEPOWA to continue to do everything within its purview in assisting and positively impacting the lives of widows and orphans.

“We equally appreciate and respect our fallen heroes for the sacrifice. We are here not to mourn them but to praise them for the ultimate sacrifice of love they have made.’