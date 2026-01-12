Armed Forces Day: Akpabio Hails Fallen Heroes As Seed Of Nat’l Unity

The Senate President Godswill Akpabio yesterday described the sacrifices of Nigeria’s fallen heroes as the enduring seed of national unity, peace and progress.

Akpabio spoke at the Third Inter-Denominational Church Service in Abuja, marking activities for the 2026 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day.

He was represented at the service by the Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Peter Nwebonyi. According to Akpabio, the blood of fallen service personnel laid a sacred foundation for Nigeria’s collective future, likening it to the blood of martyrs in Christianity.

“It is my honour to join this solemn gathering to reflect, pray and pay tribute to our gallant brothers and sisters,” he said. He noted that Nigeria remained a nation of extraordinary diversity, united by shared values, destiny and allegiance to one flag.

Akpabio reaffirmed that the Constitution guaranteed freedom of religion, worship and conscience, describing them as pillars that must always be protected. He assured Nigerians that the Federal Government and National Assembly remained committed to restoring Nigeria as one of Africa’s most peaceful nations.