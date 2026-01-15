Armed Forces Day: ADC Condemns Tinubu’s Absence

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has described President Bola Tinubu’s absence at the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day as “deeply troubling.”

In a statement issued by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC said that Armed Forces Remembrance Day should go beyond wreaths and ceremonial gestures.

“It must be reflected in leadership that shows up, takes responsibility, and places the lives of Nigerians above image management, foreign trips, or political convenience,” the statement said.

The party emphasised that a solemn national occasion like Armed Forces Remembrance Day demands presence, reflection, and leadership at the highest level.

“It is therefore deeply troubling that the president of the Federal Republic is absent and unavailable on a day meant to symbolise solidarity with our armed forces and the families who continue to bear the cost of Nigeria’s security challenges,” the ADC added.

According to the party, at a time when Nigerian soldiers are overstretched across multiple fronts, battling insurgency, banditry, and violent crime, leadership cannot be outsourced, postponed, or treated as ceremonial.

The ADC said the physical and moral presence of the commander-in-chief on such occasions should not be optional, describing it as a statement of respect, responsibility, and shared sacrifice.

The party also acknowledged the resilience of military families who continue to pay the ultimate price for a nation yet to match their sacrifice with competent governance, clear strategy, and genuine political will.