Armed Forces Critical Partners In Revenue Collection Mandate – FIRS Chair

The Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Zacch Adedeji, has harped on strengthening the existing symbiotic relationship between the FIRS and the Armed Forces in the country.

Adedeji made the call on Tuesday in Abuja when he received the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, who was on a visit to the Revenue House with his team of Generals.

A statement from Dare Adekanmbi, Special Adviser on Media to the FIRS chairman quoted Adedeji as saying that prosperity and development will be difficult to achieve in an insecure environment.

“A lot of people will ask: what is the relationship between the Armed Forces and the FIRS?

“What you will hear President Bola Tinubu say at all times is that we will not tax the seeds, but the fruits from them. This means when we plant the seeds, we water it to grow.

“The Armed Forces personnel are the people who help us to guide the vineyard where the seeds are planted, especially in the oil and gas industry. They make it possible for us to go into the vineyards to pluck the fruits.

“Without you, we will not have the right fruits. If there is no security, there is no way prosperity can happen. We are interested in prosperity because that is what we want to tax.

“So, there is a symbiotic relationship between the Armed Forces and FIRS. We don’t take this relationship for granted. When companies don’t run as a result of insecurity, they will not make profits and when they don’t make profit, there will be nothing to tax.

“That is why the welfare of members of the Armed Forces and security operatives in general is number one on the agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

“It is when we have security that prosperity can come and it is when there is prosperity that we will have the revenue to give to the federation,” Adedeji told General Musa.

Earlier, the Chief of Defence Staff had pledged the support of the military to FIRS in its operations and determination to make available the needed revenue for government services.

“The more FIRS succeeds the more Nigeria benefits from the institution. So, FIRS is really very crucial to the government and to us as members of the Armed Forces as well as to the country.

“We are also here to show our commitment to ensuring that we give you all support whenever it is needed so you can do your job without any harassment or intimidation from any quarters.

“FIRS is able to raise funds for the federation. We know the importance of taxation and how it brings development.

“We are beginning to have awareness from members of the public who now realise that the taxes they pay are important for the development of the country,” General Musa said.