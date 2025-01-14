Armed Bandits Kill Benue Bizman After Collecting N5.5 Ransom

Share

Gunmen have reportedly killed a farmer, Terzungwe Shaku, in Akor vil – lage of Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

Shaku, who also owned a drinking joint at Akor market, was abducted shortly before the New Year and held hostage for over two weeks.

Locals said initially, the kidnappers demanded N20 million, but the family negotiated N5.4 million, which they agreed and the family paid. But a family source said Shaku was shot dead at the location where the ransom was dropped yesterday.

“It is unfortunate that Terzungwe Shaku was found dead at the point where he was supposed to be released,” the source lamented.

It was, however, learnt that residents of Akor and nearby villages in Nzorov Council Ward of Guma LGA have begun fleeing the area for fear of further attacks.

“He (Terzungwe) was targeted last year by armed men, but this time they kidnapped him. The family negotiated the ransom, and after paying, he was killed at the same spot they were directed to drop the money,” a resident added.

