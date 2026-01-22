Armed Bandits Abduct 100-Year-Old Chief, Another In Kogi

Ihale-Bunu, Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State, was thrown into fear on Wednesday afternoon as armed bandits stormed the community and abducted two chiefs from the Fagbemi family.

The victims are 100-year-old Chief Samuel Fagbemi and 50-year-old Chief Zacheus Sunday Fagbemi, the latter also a member of the local vigilante service.

According to local sources, the attackers struck at around 4:00 p.m., arriving in large numbers on more than 20 motorcycles. Witnesses reported that the bandits were heavily armed and moved swiftly through the community, overwhelming residents who were unable to mount any resistance.

Although the police have yet to issue a statement, sources within the community confirmed that the two men were taken to an unknown location. As of the time of filing this report, their whereabouts remain unknown.

Residents lamented the absence of security personnel during the attack, noting that no immediate response was available to repel the bandits or pursue them after the abduction.

The incident has heightened tension in Ihale-Bunu and surrounding communities, with locals calling for urgent deployment of security forces to prevent further attacks and ensure the safe release of the abducted chiefs.

Notably, this attack occurred barely two days after the state government launched two 2hp-20 security surveillance drones in Kogi State.