Armed Bandits Abduct 100-Year-Old Chief, 1 Other Family Member In Kogi

Ihale-Bunu, Kabba/ Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State, slipped into fear again on Wednesday afternoon, as armed bandits stormed the community in a coordinated assault and abducted two Chiefs from the Fagbemi family.

The two abducted Chiefs are 100-years-old Chief Samuel Fagbemi and 50-years-old Chief Zacheus Sunday Fagbemi equally a member of Vigilance service in the area.

According to local sources, the attackers struck at about 4:00 p.m., arriving in large numbers on more than 20 motorcycles. Witnesses said the bandits were heavily armed and moved swiftly through the area, overwhelming residents with no form of resistance.

Though the police is yet to issue statement in this regard, sources within the community confirmed that the two men were taken to an unknown location. As of the time of filing this report, their where- abouts remain unknown.

Residents lamented the absence of security personnel during the attack, noting that no immediate response was available to repel the bandits or pursue them after the abduction.

The incident has further heightened tension in IhaleBunu and surrounding communities, with locals calling for urgent deployment of security forces to prevent a repeat of such attacks and to secure the release of the abducted chiefs.